Railway announcer Bablu Kumar Deepak recalls warning passengers during the 26/11 terror attack at Mumbai’s CST | Representational Image

Mumbai, November 25, 2026: Eleven years after joining the Railways as a bungalow peon, Bablu Kumar Deepak found himself behind a microphone at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus on 26/11, where a last-minute shift change placed him at the centre of one of India’s deadliest terror attacks and turned his voice into a lifeline for hundreds of trapped commuters.

Deepak, now 51, was barely a year into his role as a railway announcer when terrorists struck the bustling terminus 18 years ago.

Having clocked in at 7 am for his routine morning shift at Byculla station, the native of Bihar’s Munger district had been asked by the control room to cover the evening shift at CST, a fateful twist that would test his resolve during a gruelling 27-hour duty.

“At that moment, I felt that today could be my last day,” Deepak recalled in an interview ahead of the 18th anniversary of the 26/11 attacks, adding that the haunting memories have not faded nearly two decades later.

“Even now, whenever someone starts talking about it, those same scenes start playing in my mind. My body begins to tremble. It was such a terrifying sight that it cannot be erased,” he said.

Announcements Urged Passengers To Flee

Amid the sound of gunfire and thick smoke at Mumbai’s CST during the 26/11 terror attacks, Deepak kept urging passengers through the public address system to flee the station, believing his warnings could save lives even as he feared he might not survive the night.

Deepak, then a relatively new announcer, said he noticed thick smoke near platforms 12 and 13 and heard continuous gunfire and deafening blast-like sounds at around 8.45 pm. The Hyderabad-bound Hussain Sagar Express had just departed, while the Indrayani Express from Pune had arrived at the station around that time.

His announcement urged passengers to move towards the exit at the rear of the station, warning them that firing was taking place in the platform hall.

“I thought I had the public address system and could alert people through announcements. Many passengers were buying tickets near the booking counters, while others were having tea and snacks. At least they could hear the announcements, become alert and move outside, which could save their lives,” he said.

Terrorist Ismail Khan, also known as Abu Ismail, and his associate, Ajmal Amir Kasab, indiscriminately fired at people fleeing for their lives.

Deepak said the firing continued for around five to six minutes in the main-line section. From his cabin above the station master's office on the first floor, he could see smoke, the unfolding violence and people lying in pools of blood.

Railway Announcers Alerted Control Room

He also contacted Vishnu Zende, the announcer in the suburban section, and Vishwas Bhatt, an announcer in the railway control room, to inform them that terrorists appeared to have entered the station.

“I called Zende first and then informed Vishwas Bhatt in the control room. Bhatt even recorded in his diary the exact time when I called him and informed him about the incident,” he said.

As terrorists continued firing indiscriminately at the busy railway station, Zende also made announcements, asking passengers to leave through the rear end of Platform No. 1, which he felt was relatively safe at the time.

The presence of mind shown by the railway announcers on that fateful night helped save the lives of hundreds of commuters at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. Of the 166 people killed in the 26/11 attacks, 52 died at the railway station, while 108 were injured in the firing there.

“I felt that everyone should always remain alert,” said Zende, who has been working as a train manager (guard) with Central Railway since 2014.

Announcements Helped Reunite Families

Deepak recalled seeing several passengers, including children and adults, lying injured in the station’s central hall, with blood scattered around. He also witnessed one of the terrorists stop near an ATM close to Platform No. 8 to reload his weapon before moving towards the suburban section while firing.

Even after the firing stopped, his responsibilities at the station were far from over. With passengers unable to locate their relatives, the main-line announcement system was used throughout the night to help reunite families.

“We were making announcements one by one, asking passengers whose names were being called to come near the Station Master’s cabin,” he said.

Deepak said he continued working until 10 am the following day, having started his duty at Byculla at 7 am on November 26.

Deepak Recalls Recognition After The Attack

Deepak later approached a senior divisional commercial manager and was given a Chief Commercial Manager’s award, comprising a certificate and Rs 500.

Asked whether he felt overlooked when another announcer received greater recognition for the announcements made during the attacks, Deepak said he had been new to the job at the time and had eventually accepted what had happened.

“Whatever was in my destiny, I got. It does hurt for some time, but eventually one lets it go. Whatever was written in my fate happened,” he said.

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Despite the passage of nearly two decades, Deepak said he remained conscious of the fact that he had survived the ordeal.

“Whatever happened, the big thing is that I survived, thanks to everyone’s blessings,” he said.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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