Max, Tiger, Sultan and Ceaser helped Mumbai Police detect explosives during and after the 26/11 terror attacks | X

Mumbai, November 24, 2026: As Mumbai remembers the horrific 26/11 terror attacks and pays tribute to the security personnel and civilians who displayed extraordinary courage while saving lives, the contribution of four unsung heroes deserves to be remembered. Max, Tiger, Sultan and Ceaser, four specially trained sniffer dogs of the Mumbai Police's Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), played a crucial role in detecting explosives and preventing further casualties during and after the attacks.

While the bravery of the Mumbai Police, NSG commandos and other security personnel remains etched in the city's memory, these four-legged heroes worked tirelessly amid the chaos, gunfire and uncertainty, using their extraordinary sense of smell to locate deadly explosives left behind by the terrorists.

Max Detected 8 Kg RDX Near Taj

Among the four, Max's contribution was particularly significant. During the terror attacks on November 26, 2008, Max, accompanied by his handler Subhash Gawde, was rushed to the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel after receiving information from the police control room.

While searching the area outside the hotel, Max suddenly stopped near a tree and began barking. His alert led the police team to a sling bag concealed behind a large water bowl for birds. On inspecting the bag, the team discovered approximately 8 kg of RDX, four detonators, ball bearings and other shrapnel.

The timely detection of the explosives helped avert another possible tragedy. Max had also contributed to bomb detection operations following the 2011 Zaveri Bazaar blasts and other major incidents in Mumbai.

Ceaser Detected Grenades At CSMT

Ceaser, a Labrador, was another important member of the BDDS team. He was credited with detecting two hand grenades left by the terrorists at the busy Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), where several innocent people had been targeted during the attacks.

He was also part of the search operation at Nariman House, where terrorists had held people hostage during the three-day siege. His contribution extended beyond 26/11, as he was also deployed during bomb-search operations following the 2006 serial train blasts and the July 2011 Mumbai serial blasts.

Ceaser served with the Mumbai Police's Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad from 2005 to 2013.

Tiger And Sultan's Service

Tiger and Sultan were equally important members of the canine squad. Both Labradors were involved in bomb detection and operations connected with the 26/11 attacks.

Tiger remained on duty outside the Taj Hotel in Colaba for eight days after the attacks, assisting security personnel during the extensive search operations. He also helped detect explosives during subsequent police operations, including a live bomb near Hiranandani Hospital in Powai.

Sultan, who was looked after by his handler Sujit Ghorpade from the time he was a two-month-old puppy, was known for his obedience and alertness. He was part of the Goregaon BDDS unit and helped the police in detecting explosives during his service.

Retirement And An Unforgettable Bond

After years of service, the four canine officers retired from the Mumbai Police and were moved to Fizzah Farms, an animal retirement home in Virar, in 2015. Animal activist Fizzah Shah took care of them during their retirement.

However, 2016 proved to be a heartbreaking year for the four companions.

Max died on April 8, 2016, due to age-related health complications. Sultan passed away on June 18 after suffering from a kidney ailment. Tiger, who was reportedly deeply affected by the loss of his companions, died on July 23 due to a lung infection.

Their final companion, Ceaser, also passed away on October 13, 2016, at the age of 11. He was reportedly suffering from chronic arthritis and died after a prolonged period of ill health.

The emotional bond between the four dogs was evident even after their retirement. Following Max's death, his companions reportedly spent time near his grave and refused to leave. After Tiger's death, Ceaser too reportedly sat beside his body and refused to move. All four eventually found their final resting place at the Virar farmhouse where they had spent their retirement.

As Mumbai observes another anniversary of the 26/11 terror attacks, the sacrifices of its police personnel, security forces and innocent victims remain a reminder of the city's resilience. But the contribution of Max, Tiger, Sultan and Ceaser is a reminder that bravery has no language and heroism does not always walk on two legs.

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These four canine heroes may no longer be around, but their extraordinary service to Mumbai will never be forgotten.

The Free Press Journal remembers these unsung heroes who stood on the front lines of the fight against terror and helped protect countless lives.

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