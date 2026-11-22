26/11 Survivor Devika Rotawan Recalls Horrifying Night, Says Father's Support Gave Her Courage To Testify Against Kasab | X

Mumbai: Devika Rotawan, one of the youngest survivors and a key eyewitness of the 26/11 case, on Saturday recalled the horrifying events of the night when the attack took place in Mumbai in 2008.

Rotawan made the remarks at the Global Peace Honours 2026, held at Mumbai’s Gateway of India. She said her father’s courage and constant support gave her the strength to testify in court against terrorist Ajmal Kasab when she was just nine years old.

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Shah Rukh Khan interacts with Devika

At the event, Rotawan and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan held a special conversation during which she recounted her experience of the terror attacks.

During the interaction, Khan asked Rotawan how she had gathered the courage to testify against Kasab in court at such a young age.

“At the age of 9, at such a young age, you were called to the court for testimony. And you did testify. And I really want to know personally, because we will get courage from your story, that at that age, how did you have so much courage to go to the court and testify in front of everyone?” the actor asked her.

Read Also Sachin Tendulkar Honoured With Global Peace Honours 2026 By Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Devika recalls events after the attack

Responding to Khan, Rotawan recalled the events following the attack. She said that after being discharged from the hospital, she returned to her village in Rajasthan. Some time later, her family received a call from the Mumbai Crime Branch asking her to appear in court and testify.

Speaking further, Devika said her father’s belief in her and his constant support gave her the strength to face the situation. She recalled how he had always encouraged her to stand by the truth despite the difficulties involved.

“I got that courage from my father. My father always used to say, there will be trouble somewhere on the path of truth, but you have to face it bravely. The choice is always yours, whether you want to die directly in front of someone or fight and die. So, we have to decide,” she told the actor.

Devika honoured at peace event

In recognition of her courage and resilience, Devika was felicitated at the Global Peace Honours 2026 on November 21. She was honoured for surviving the 26/11 attacks and serving as a key eyewitness in the case.

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Organised by the Divyaj Foundation, an NGO founded by Amruta Fadnavis, the Global Peace Honours 2026 brought together several well-known personalities from different fields. The annual event pays tribute to victims of terrorism and celebrates those who have stood up for peace, courage and humanity.

26/11 attacks

The 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks took place on November 26, 2008, when heavily armed terrorists launched coordinated attacks at several prominent locations across Mumbai, including the CSMT station, the Taj Hotel and the Trident Hotel. The attacks left 166 persons dead, including 26 foreigners.

Fadnavis praises Devika's courage

On Saturday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also praised Devika’s resilience and courage. Taking to his X account, Fadnavis wrote, “Deeply moved by the courage of Devika Rotawan, the youngest survivor of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, who was just 9 years old at the time. Hearing Devika recount the events of that night was truly emotional. The courage and strength she has shown at such a young age deserve immense appreciation.”

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Congratulating Devika on receiving the Global Peace Honours 2026, he further said that it would remain the government’s effort to ensure that every child grows up in an environment of peace, safety and security.

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