Sachin Tendulkar Honoured With Global Peace Honours 2026 By Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis | X - TawdeRitu

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 22: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis felicitated cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar with the ‘Global Peace Honours 2026’ at the Gateway of India in Mumbai on Saturday night.

Tendulkar was recognised for his philanthropic efforts through the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation, which promotes sports among children from tribal and underprivileged communities, with a special focus on encouraging girls' participation.

Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Ajit Pawar, Anant Ambani and actor Ranveer Singh were among the prominent personalities present at the event.

Global Peace Honours Celebrates Humanity

Organised by the Divyaj Foundation, an NGO founded by Amruta Fadnavis, the Global Peace Honours 2026 brought together several well-known personalities from different fields. The annual event pays tribute to the victims of terrorism and celebrates those who have stood up for peace, courage and humanity.

Sachin tendulkar with cm devendra fadanvis, eknath shinde, ranveer singh and amruta fadanvis at global peace honours 2026 event.🇮🇳❤️ https://t.co/YlIQn9ty0b — 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐢𝐢⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) November 21, 2026

"CM Devendra Fadnavis felicitated Bharat Ratna Sachin Tendulkar with the ‘Global Peace Honours 2026’, held at the Gateway of India, Mumbai, today. Through the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation (STF), he has been creating opportunities for children from tribal and underprivileged communities in sports such as football, basketball, wrestling, boxing and athletics, while particularly encouraging greater participation of girls in sports. DCM Eknath Shinde, DCM Sunetra Ajit Pawar, Executive Director of Reliance Industries Limited Anant Ambani, Smt Amruta Fadnavis and actor Ranveer Singh were also present on the occasion," Maharashtra CMO wrote in an X post.

Fadnavis Praises Tendulkar's Philanthropic Contributions

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis congratulated Tendulkar on receiving the Global Peace Honours 2026, praising his contributions to cricket and his continued efforts to transform children's lives through initiatives in healthcare, education and sports.

#WATCH | Mumbai, MH: Actor Ranveer Singh honours and celebrates cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar on stage during 'Global Peace Honours 2026' at the Gateway of India. https://t.co/fBYiBbM5Nm — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2026

"Heartiest congratulations to Bharat Ratna Sachin Tendulkar on receiving the Global Peace Honours 2026! From inspiring generations with your extraordinary achievements on the cricket field to making a meaningful difference in the lives of countless children through initiatives in healthcare, education and sports, your contributions are truly commendable," Fadnavis wrote in an X post.

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Tendulkar Pays Tribute To 26/11 Victims

Speaking at the event, Tendulkar congratulated Amruta Fadnavis and the Divyaj Foundation for promoting peace and harmony, while paying tribute to those who lost their lives in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks and expressing solidarity with their families, who continue to bear the irreparable loss.

“I would like to congratulate Amruta ji and the Divyaj Foundation for this incredible work. And spreading this message of peace and harmony, I think it's so important for all of us. Something that we normally take for granted—we live at home, everything is going fine—but in a lot of places, in fact, we are standing right at that very place, 26/11. We all know what happened. And I bow down to all those selfless people who sacrificed their lives, and also to the families who lost their loved ones, who continue to live with that massive, irreparable loss. I bow down to them for all their sacrifices,” he said.

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