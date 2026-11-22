Rishabh Pant Brutally Pokes Fun At Yashasvi Jaiswal As Stump Mic Moment Goes Viral |

India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant left his teammates in splits after taking a hilarious dig at Yashasvi Jaiswal during a recent cricket match. A stump microphone moment featuring Pant has gone viral on social media, with fans enjoying the Indian wicketkeeper's witty remarks.

Rishabh Pant's Hilarious Dig At Yashasvi Jaiswal

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The incident took place during an over bowled by Washington Sundar. While standing behind the stumps, Pant was heard having a light-hearted conversation with India captain Shubman Gill and Jaiswal, who was standing nearby.

Looking at the left-handed batter, Pant said, "Kuch ganda sa action chahiye toh Jaiswal daal sakta hai." His comment drew attention because of the playful manner in which he poked fun at his teammate's bowling action.

The exchange was picked up by the stump microphone, allowing viewers to hear Pant's comments clearly. The clip has since attracted attention on social media, with fans appreciating the camaraderie between the Indian players.

Pant is known for his animated presence behind the stumps and his constant communication with teammates. Whether it is encouraging bowlers, guiding fielders or making cheeky remarks, the wicketkeeper rarely misses an opportunity to entertain.

Earlier in the game, he was teasing Devdutt Padikkal who was struggling to get some turn off the surface. The wicket-keeper said, “Deva, khaale yahan se mewa,” while Padikkal was bowling.