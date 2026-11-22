Rishabh Pant's Hilarious Stump Mic Banter Goes Viral | X

Rishabh Pant once again proved that he is as entertaining behind the stumps as he is with the bat, with a hilarious remark caught on the stump microphone during the India vs New Zealand Test. The Indian wicketkeeper, known for his cheeky banter, witty one-liners and constant chatter, left fans amused after delivering a perfectly timed comment while observing the batter's movements on the field.

Pant could be heard saying, “Yahan se nahi aayega single… She is ready to mingle.” The remark, combining cricketing observation with a popular phrase, quickly became an entertaining moment for fans following the match. His ability to mix Hindi commentary with playful English punchlines has become one of his trademark traits behind the stumps.

Rishabh Pant's Hilarious Stump Mic Banter Goes Viral

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The Indian wicketkeeper appeared to be suggesting that the batter would not be able to sneak a single from the particular fielding position, before adding the cheeky “ready to mingle” line. Pant's natural humour and animated presence often provide an additional layer of entertainment during Test matches, especially when the stump mic captures his conversations with teammates and opposition batters.

This is not the first time Pant's stump mic chatter has gone viral. The wicketkeeper has repeatedly entertained fans with his motivational comments, cheeky remarks and attempts to get inside the opposition batter's head. From encouraging India's bowlers to making hilarious observations about batters, Pant's on-field personality has made him one of the most entertaining characters in the Indian dressing room.

Pant's latest one-liner has once again highlighted his ability to keep the atmosphere lively during a tense Test match. While India continue to focus on the battle against New Zealand, the wicketkeeper's hilarious “ready to mingle” remark has provided fans with another viral moment to enjoy, further cementing his reputation as cricket's ultimate entertainer behind the stumps.

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