Andhra Pradesh Tragedy: 4 Killed, 8 Seriously Injured As Lorry Rams Hyderabad-Tadipatri Bound Vehicle In Anantapur | X / @GUMMALLALAKSHM3

Anantapur: Four people were killed, and eight others sustained serious injuries after a lorry rammed into a vehicle near Rayalacheruvu in Yadiki mandal of Anantapur district.

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According to the state transport minister, Ram Prasad Reddy, the vehicle was travelling from Hyderabad to Tadipatri when the accident occurred.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier, in a separate incident, three students were killed and two others injured after a speeding truck rammed into a car and subsequently hit students waiting at a bus stop outside Trinity College of Engineering and Research in the Yewalewadi area of Pune on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The accident occurred at around 2:30 pm when the truck was descending the steep slope of Bopdev Ghat; the driver of the speeding truck lost control. The vehicle reportedly hit another vehicle first before swerving off the road and ploughing into college students waiting at a roadside bus stop.

The five injured students were rushed to different hospitals for treatment. However, three of them, identified as Siddhesh Raje, Vishal Dangde and Mohini Chaudhary, succumbed to their injuries, according to police.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)