Bhopal Murder Case: 21-Year-Old Man Found Dead At Titodi Ghat; Sharp Weapon Injury Marks Found On Body |

Bhopal Crime News: The body of a 21-year-old man was found at Titodi Ghat in Malikhedi in Bhopal on Wednesday morning, created panic among the passersby. The deceased was identified as Annu, alias Anuj Shrivas who was a resident of Shivshakti Nagar in Chhola. The body had multiple injuries, prompting police to investigate the incident as a suspected murder.

According to the initial information, the Chhola police received information about the body of victim at around 9 am by the local residents. A police team, accompanied by personnel from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), reached the location and initiated the examination of the scene.

Sharp-Weapon Injuries Found On Victim's Body

During the preliminary inspection, police found two deep wounds on the victim’s back and neck which are suspected to have been inflicted with a sharp-edged weapon. The victim's also sustained severe head injuries, which appeared to have been caused by a blunt object.

Two stones were reportedly found near the victim's head. Investigators are examining whether these objects were used in the attack.

Local Resident Alerts Police After Spotting Body

According to reports, victim’s body was discovered by a local resident near housing complex. Police was informed and a team along with the FSL Team reached Titodi Ghat, inspected the location and started the investigative procedures.

The Bhopal FSL team also inspected the crime scene and collected forensic evidence to assist investigators in determining the circumstances surrounding the death.

Police Questions Locals To Identify Suspects

Sub-Inspector Mohanlal confirmed the identity of the deceased as Annu alias Anuj Shrivas. Police are questioning residents of the surrounding areas and gathering information about the victim’s movement before his death.

The motive behind the suspected killing and identity of those who were involved have not yet been established. Further details are awaited as the investigation progresses.