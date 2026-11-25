Bhopal Government Schools Fare Poorly In Child Safety And Protection, Score Just 13 Out Of 35 In Centre’s Education Report | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Government schools in Bhopal have performed poorly in safety and child protection, with the district scoring just 13 out of 35 marks in the category, according to the Centre’s Performance Grading Index for Districts.

The findings have also highlighted gaps in basic infrastructure and educational facilities in the district’s government schools.

The report evaluates 784 districts across the country on 600 marks, using 70 indicators divided into six categories and 11 domains.

These include learning outcomes, effective classroom transactions, infrastructure and student facilities, school safety and child protection, digital learning and governance processes.

Bhopal’s weakest performance was in school safety and child protection. Against the prescribed 35 marks, the district secured only 13, translating into 37.14%. The district also scored poorly in infrastructure and student facilities. In digital learning, Bhopal managed only 20 out of 50 marks (40%), highlighting the limited availability of digital facilities in government schools.

How is child safety assessed?

Seven parameters, carrying five marks each:

Availability of trained counsellors

Awareness programmes on the POCSO Act

Disaster management training for school heads and teachers

Regular health check-ups of students

Self-defence training for girls

Preparation of school disaster management and evacuation plans

Conducting mock drills at least twice a year

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