Bhopal AIIMS Machine Snag Delays Appointments Of 111 Hearing-Impaired Teacher Recruits, Eligibility Deadline Looms | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The 111 candidates selected under the Ear Handicap (EH) category in the Grade-3 teacher recruitment examination are still waiting for appointment letters, nearly nine months after the results were declared in February 2026.

Their appointments remain stuck because they have been unable to complete the mandatory Brainstem Evoked Response Audiometry (BERA) test, required before the issuance of appointment letters.

As per the Directorate of Public Instruction's (DPI) order, the district education offices initially directed candidates to JP Hospital, Bhopal, for medical examination.

However, JP Hospital referred them to AIIMS Bhopal for the BERA test. When they approached AIIMS, they were informed that its BERA machine was non-functional and could not be used for testing.

Last month, 111 candidates were subsequently given dates six months later, as the machine requires spare parts from abroad. According to the candidates, some have been given appointments for March while others have been told to wait for nearly six months.

Merit eligibility valid till February 2027

On Monday, the candidates sought permission from DPI to move testing to another government hospital, including Hamidia Hospital, and requested time-bound examinations so that their appointments are not affected.

The candidates fear that their merit eligibility, which remains valid for one year, will expire in February 2027 if the reports are not submitted before then, rendering their selection ineffective.

They said candidates selected under other disability categories have already received appointments, while EH candidates remain stuck in the verification process. One of the candidates, Ramkumar Raghuwanshi, has also approached the court over the delay.

Candidates said repeated trips to Bhopal from districts such as Mandla and Satna have caused financial, physical and mental distress, with each visit costing between Rs 1,000 and Rs 3,000.

Total selected candidates: 7,999

Selected candidates with disabilities: 407

No teacher will suffer any loss: DPI

Commissioner of Public Instruction Abhishek Singh said, The matter is in my knowledge. We are in talks with the Health Department to resolve the issue. No teacher will suffer any loss because of this.

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