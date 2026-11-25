Bhopal Trails Indore In Ration Card Whitelisting Under CBDC Pilot Scheme, Over 1.66 Lakh Cards Yet To Be Whitelisted | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Under the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) scheme rolled out as a pilot project in Bhopal and Indore districts under Public Distribution System, whitelisting of Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) and Priority Household (PHH) ration cards is mandatory.

The overall whitelisting percentage of AAY and PHH ration cards (as per the latest update of Nov 23) was 52% in Bhopal district.

According to official records, Bhopal district has 29,936 AAY ration cards and 3,18,835 PHH ration cards, both accounting for a total of 3,48,771. As far as AAY ration cards are concerned, their whitelisting percentage is 33%, while the PHH ration card whitelisting percentage is 54%.

The number of non-whitelisted ration cards stands at 20,070 in the AAY category and 1,46,842 under the PHH category. The total number of non-whitelisted ration cards of both types is 1,66,912.

Indore district has 3,68,612 ration cards, including 20,656 in the AAY category and 3,47,956 in the PHH category. The total whitelisting percentage of both categories is 63%, including 46% of AAY cards and 64% of PHH ration cards.

If a figure-wise study of Indore is done, then under the AAY ration card category, 11,214 ration cards are in the non-whitelisted category. Similarly, 1,26,575 ration cards are non-whitelisted in the PHH category.

Whitelisting of beneficiaries

Under the CBDC scheme, a beneficiary will be considered whitelisted when his mobile number is registered in Aadhaar and the ration card is the same.

Along with this, the information on his Aadhaar card and ration card should be the same. Under the scheme, the beneficiary will be able to get ration by scanning the QR code of the lead bank using his registered mobile number.

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