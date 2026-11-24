Can Men Become Fathers After Death? AIIMS Bhopal Study Explores Sperm Retrieval Even 24 Hours After Death | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Dr Raghvendra Kumar Vidua, professor in the Department of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology at AIIMS Bhopal, conducted research titled Need for Regulation of Post-mortem Sperm Retrieval in India: Ethical, Legal and Forensic Considerations.

During this research, more than 600 individuals were interviewed and over 250 sperm retrieval procedures were carried out. The findings confirm that sperm was retrieved successfully.

There are also cases in which retrieval was attempted 24 hours after death. This initiative is one of the largest human studies carried out in this relatively unexplored field of sperm retrieval after death.

This latest research could make it easier to retrieve sperm from a man's body after death (post-mortem sperm retrieval), so that the possibility of having a child after his death remains open in the future.

The research deals with a new and little-explored area. It could be helpful in the fields of forensic medicine (medicine as applied to law), reproductive medicine, ethics and legal matters.

Retrieving sperm after death is technically possible but it raises complex ethical, legal, social and medico-legal (related to medicine and law) questions.

The absence of any specific rules on this in India makes these questions even more serious. This research could be helpful in many respects.

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