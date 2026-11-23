200 Farmers Reach Bhopal, Demand ₹600 Per Quintal For Sugarcane; Police Stop March Towards CM Residence |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Around 200 farmers reached the capital Bhopal on Monday, demanding an increase in the sugarcane price to ₹600 per quintal. The farmers were marching towards the Chief Minister's residence when police stopped them near Rani Kamlapati Railway Station.

The farmers staged a protest in front of Barkatullah University under the leadership of Rashtrawadi Kisan Army convenor Prateek Sharma.

The protesting farmers alleged that the administration was not listening to their concerns. They said they were currently receiving ₹450 per quintal for sugarcane, which was insufficient.

“The farmers who feed the nation are today forced to sit on the streets. We will protest just as we did for moong procurement. The streets that look empty today will soon be filled with farmers,” the protesters said.

Agriculture Director Calls Farmers For Meeting

Meanwhile, Agriculture Director Umashankar Bhargava invited five farmers for a meeting. The representatives will put forward their demands and discuss their problems with the official.

However, the remaining farmers will continue their protest at the demonstration site.

Farmers Put Forward Six Major Demands

Fix a remunerative price of ₹700 per quintal for sugarcane.

Provide a bonus of ₹100 per quintal on sugarcane as promised during the elections.

Provide compensation and crop insurance benefits for damaged soybean and urad crops.

Protect crops from wild boars and compensate affected farmers.

Ensure timely payments by Mahakaushal Sugar Mill in Bachai within 14 days of sugarcane supply.

Ensure adequate availability of urea and DAP fertilisers and maintain transparency in their distribution.

The farmers warned that they would intensify their agitation if their demands were not addressed.