Bhopal Master Plan 2047 Sparks Farmers' Protest, Draft Burnt Over Agricultural Land Changes In 78 Villages | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Farmers burnt a copy of the Bhopal Master Plan-2047 as they were not invited to the hearing on objections at the Huzur tehsil office in Lalghati on Tuesday. Nearly five lakh cultivators will be affected if the Master Plan is implemented, according to farmers.

BKS general secretary Rahul Dhoot said, “All the residential areas of 78 villages should be given status of residential status with proper commercial activities.

Bairagarh Kalan, Bhauri, Bhaisakhedi, Bakania, Jamonia, Kolukhedi, Khajuri, Funda and others are well-developed areas. So, there should be commercial areas. Besides, agriculture land use should not be changed. We have submitted our objections in hearing.”

Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) submitted objections demanding commercial and residential status in residential areas of 78 villages and no alteration of agricultural land use.

They demanded that the land use designation of their ancestral agricultural holdings should not be altered under any circumstances and should remain reserved exclusively for farming. Over 13,400 objections have been raised against the draft.

Farmer Sanjay Jain said that the residents of these villages have no means of survival other than agriculture.

Consequently, the farmers are adamant that Bhojtal Conservation Zone-1 (BIZ-1) and Zone-2 (BIZ-2) be removed from the draft and that the land use designation remain strictly agricultural.

The farmers alleged that the new proposal intends to reclassify the fertile land of 66 villages into categories such as riverfront, forest, green belt or other restricted zones.

They stated that during the process for 2031 Master Plan, officials had assured them that the opinions of local panchayats would be sought while preparing the next draft.

However, this time, the entire blueprint was drawn without obtaining consent from the villages.

Master plan lacks public transport provisions

Congress leader Ravi Saxena said, “The master plan does not have any provision for strengthening public transport in Bhopal. The plan lacks clear goals regarding public transport.

Around 54% of trips in Bhopal are made on foot, by bicycle or by auto-rickshaw. However, the draft does not present a clear plan for a bus network, bicycle tracks or designated pedestrian areas.”

Congress questions sealing action

Congress spokesman Abhay Dubey said, “The civic body is sealing shops. Matters concerning the sealing of shops should be addressed under the Municipal Act rather than the Town and Country Planning Act to ensure that the measures are legally sound. Instead of sealing shops, it should seal offices.”

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