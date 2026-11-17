MP CM Mohan Yadav To Review Ministers' 3-Year Performance, Set Targets For Next 2 Years At Bhopal Meet | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will organise a two-day brainstorming session with his cabinet colleagues and officers when the state government caps off its third year in office next month.

Initially, the plan was to organise the session in Pachmarhi, but now it will take place at the Kushabhau Thakre Convention centre, Bhopal.

At the session to be held on November 21 and 22, the ministers will make a presentation about the achievements of their respective departments.

The government asked the ministers to present their achievements of the past three years and the challenges they faced in carrying out their plans. After the presentation, they will also put up their targets for the next two years.

The government has asked the ministers to draw a detailed picture of what they have done in their respective departments in the past three years. And they have to work on five to seven points about their achievements.

What kind of challenges have they faced in the past three years? They can also speak about the fund-related problems with officers, which they may have faced.

The ministers have to put up the agenda for their targets for the next two years before the end of the present House. They have to speak about the projects on which they want to work and the resources they may require to carry out their plans.

Any departments can give suggestions on the targets to be put up by their counterparts.

Ministers themselves will put up these issues at the event. After the meeting, Yadav will put up the government's agenda before the media for the next two years on the basis of work done by the ministers in their respective departments and the targets set by them for the coming two years.

The ministers have discussed the issues with the officers of their departments and asked them to prepare for the session.

No cabinet reshuffle for now

The government has shelved the plan to reshuffle the cabinet at least for now, so the portfolios held by the ministers will remain unchanged. The state did not receive any nod to change district-in-charge ministers.

The government has no plans to drop any ministers. The BJP's central leadership has directed its state unit to keep away from changing any minister in the cabinet.

Because the chances of a cabinet reshuffle remain thin, the present ministers will make strategies for the next two years.

According to sources, the proposed cabinet reshuffle might take place after the UP elections.

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