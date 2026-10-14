Haunted Pandal In Bhopal: Maa Patal Bhairavi’s Spooky Navratri Attraction Draws Attention At Kotra Sultanabad

Haunted Pandal in Bhopal: Maa Patal Bhairavi’s Spooky Navratri Attraction Draws Attention |

Bhopal Navratri Pandal 2026: This is the fourth day of Navratri, and the capital is buzzing with excitement as the city’s unique pandal themes draw attention. From stunning floral-inspired decorations replicating Dubai’s Miracle Garden to spooky haunted setups, the city has something for every devotee. Among this year’s eye-catching attractions is the Maa Patal Bhairavi Pandal in Bhopal, where the devotees must pass through a frightening haunted experience before seeking the blessings of Maa Durga.

The setup brings the word Patal to life, giving devotees the feeling of journeying through Patal Lok to seek the blessings of Maa Patal Bhairavi.

Located in Kotra Sultanabad, near Kamla Nagar, Bhopal, this unusual attraction combines devotion with the thrill of a haunted house. The Bhopal Navratri Pandal 2026 is a must-visit for those looking to experience something adventurous this festive season. The haunted-house setup can be especially exciting for children, making it a fun and memorable outing for the entire family.

A Haunted Haveli, A Mysterious Cave And A Maze

The biggest highlight of this haunted pandal in Bhopal is its elaborate haunted-haveli setup. Visitors encounter eerie decorations, ghostly figures, skulls, and frightening representations of bhoots and pishachs. The spooky atmosphere is enhanced by eerie sound effects, a mysterious cave and a maze-like pathway that adds to the suspense.

The Haunted Haveli Navratri Pandal is designed to give visitors the feeling of walking through a haunted setting. The pathway is approximately 30 to 40 minutes of walking, where churails, ghosts, demons and other mysterious figures make the experience even more intense. The dramatic visuals and dark passages may leave visitors startled as they make their way through the attraction.

A 12-Foot-Tall Maa Patal Bhairavi Idol Awaits Devotees

Beyond the spooky surroundings lies the main attraction: a huge 12-foot-tall idol of Maa Patal Bhairavi, depicting a beautiful bridal form. The striking appearance of the goddess offers a spiritual contrast to the frightening journey leading up to her darshan.

A Must-Visit Navratri Attraction In Bhopal

The Kotra Sultanabad Navratri Pandal is unique amongst the Navratri Pandals in Bhopal 2026 for its striking combination of faith, creativity and horror-themed entertainment. It makes the trip to the goddess a full-body experience, as opposed to traditional pandals. This scary Navratri pandal in Bhopal can be an interesting option for families, friends and devotees exploring the city during the festival.