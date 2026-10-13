Dubai’s Miracle Garden Themed Durga Pandal Set Up In Bhopal; Giant Bear, Dancing Dolls And Emirates-Like Floral Wonders Steal The Show This Navratri

From Dubai’s Miracle Garden to Bhopal: Giant Bear, Dancing Dolls and Emirates-Inspired Floral Wonders Steal the Show This Navratri |

Bhopal Navratri 2026: As Navratri celebrations begin, the capital city is once again embracing creativity with elaborate pandals and eye-catching decorations. Among this year's attractions, a Dubai Miracle Garden-inspired installation at Number 10 Market is drawing attention for its imaginative theme, colourful floral displays and larger-than-life structures.

Themed around the beauty and grandeur associated with Dubai's famous Miracle Garden, the pandal offers visitors a refreshing visual experience, bringing together flowers, greenery and artistic installations in a festive setting.

Dancing Dolls, Giant Bear, Colourful Flowers And Garden-Inspired Wonders

One of the most striking attractions is a giant green bear with a bright red heart on its chest. Towering above the surrounding structures, the bear has been created using green, grass-like textures, giving it a distinctive topiary-inspired appearance. Its oversized form and vibrant heart make it an instant visual highlight.

The garden theme extends across the installation, with animal-shaped figures, including ducks and other decorative structures, adding a playful touch. Green conical towers and carefully arranged floral displays further enhance the garden-like atmosphere, creating a colourful landscape that invites visitors to pause and admire the details.

Another standout feature is the aircraft-shaped installation bearing the name “Emirates”. Covered in decorative flowers, the structure introduces an aviation-inspired element to the display, reflecting Dubai's international identity. The floral covering gives the aircraft a distinctive appearance, making it one of the more unusual elements of the Navratri pandals in Bhopal.

The entrance is equally impressive. Large, curved arches covered in red, pink and white decorative flos create an inviting passage into the installation. The layered arches, set against the surrounding greenery, add depth to the display and offer visitors an attractive backdrop for photographs.

Adding movement to the colourful setting are rotating dancing dolls decorated with flowers. Their continuous motion brings the installation to life, complementing the static animal figures and floral structures. Together, the displays create a lively visual experience, with different elements catching the eye at every turn.

The overall arrangement combines bright colours, oversized figures and garden-inspired designs to create a themed attraction that stands apart from conventional festive decorations.

Bhopal’s Navratri Celebrations Embrace Creative Themes

Bhopal is known for its elaborate Navratri pandals, with organisers experimenting with different concepts each year. Previous celebrations have featured temple-inspired structures, mythological themes and imposing religious figures. The Dubai Miracle Garden-inspired installation at Number 10 Market adds another imaginative concept to this evolving tradition.

As the city welcomes devotees and visitors during Navratri, such creative displays add to the festive atmosphere and offer families and photography enthusiasts something distinctive to explore.

With its floral arches, oversized animal figures and Emirates-inspired aircraft, the Number 10 Market pandal is a colourful example of how Bhopal continues to reinvent its festive decorations while keeping the excitement of Navratri alive.