Bulldozer Action In Bhopal: 599 Dilapidated Houses Demolished In Janta Quarters, 62 In Krishnabagh Colony | FP Photo

Bhopal/Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The district administrations and municipal authorities in Bhopal and Indore carried out major demolition drives on Monday, November 23, targeting encroachments and dilapidated houses. While 599 unsafe EWS houses were demolished in Janta Quarters in Bhopal's Aishbagh area, 62 houses were removed in Indore's Krishnabagh Colony near MR-10.

In Bhopal, the administration deployed 10 Poklen machines to carry out the demolition at Janta Quarters. Four Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs), 10 Tehsildars, hundreds of administrative employees and a large police force were deployed at the site to oversee the operation.

The demolition continued throughout the day, with bulldozers and heavy machinery being used to raze the old and dilapidated residential structures. The drive affected several families living in the area.

MASSIVE BULLDOZER ACTION IN BHOPAL: 599 DILAPIDATED QUARTERS FACE DEMOLITION Demolition begins at 7 AM in Aishbagh amid heavy police deployment. Entire area barricaded. High Court declines to halt the drive, grants one allottee two days' interim relief. — Subodh Kumar (@kumarsubodh_) November 23, 2026

62 Houses Demolished in Indore's Krishnabagh Colony

In Indore, the Municipal Corporation, along with the district administration and police, carried out a demolition drive in Krishnabagh Colony, removing 62 houses over a long-standing land dispute.

During the operation, an idol of a Hindu deity was found buried under the demolition debris. Municipal workers recovered the idol and placed it separately.

The demolition drive had earlier been scheduled for November 16 and 17 but was postponed due to the unavailability of adequate police personnel. The action was also delayed on November 18 and 19.

Residents Had Been Asked to Vacate Houses

In Bhopal, the Housing Board had issued a final notice directing residents of Janta Quarters to vacate their houses and remove their belongings by November 13. The demolition was initially scheduled to begin on November 14 but was postponed following protests and a shortage of police personnel.

During the protests, three women reportedly fell ill and had to be admitted to a hospital.

After arrangements for adequate police deployment were made, the authorities carried out the demolition drive on November 23. The simultaneous operations in Bhopal and Indore marked major anti-encroachment and unsafe-building removal drives across the two cities.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!

FPJ Smart — Daily News GamesFPJ Smart: five news games, new every morning.game.freepressjournal.in