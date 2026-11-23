Madhya Pradesh Weather Update: Rain Alert In 13 Districts, Cold Intensifies During Day; Singrauli Records 3.20 Inches Of Rain |

MP Weather Today: Changing weather conditions have brought rain and thunderstorms to parts of Madhya Pradesh. Singrauli district recorded 3.20 inches of rainfall on Sunday, affecting paddy crops in several areas. The sky remained cloudy across nearly half of the state on Sunday, while the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a rain alert in Madhya Pradesh for 13 districts on Monday.

According to the IMD Bhopal centre, a low-pressure area and a trough are currently active over eastern Madhya Pradesh. These weather systems are likely to cause rainfall over the next 24 hours.

The districts under the IMD rain alert in MP include Satna, Rewa, Maihar, Katni, Mauganj, Sidhi, Singrauli, Shahdol, Umaria, Anuppur, Dindori, Mandla and Balaghat.

Meanwhile, other districts in the Jabalpur and Sagar divisions are likely to experience cloudy weather. A cyclonic circulation is also active over the southwestern part of the state, which may affect weather conditions in some districts.

Daytime Cold Intensifies Across Madhya Pradesh

The MP weather forecast indicates that daytime temperatures are dropping faster than nighttime temperatures. Interestingly, minimum temperatures have increased in several parts of the state.

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According to the Meteorological Department, Girwar near Shajapur recorded a minimum temperature of 11.5°C last night, followed by Betul at 11.7°C and Nowgong at 13.2°C.

Marukheda in Neemuch, Khargone and Narsinghpur recorded 13.4°C each, while Gwalior recorded 13.5°C. Ratlam recorded 14.2°C, Bhopal 14.6°C and Dhar 14.8°C.

Why Is The Weather Changing In MP?

According to the Meteorological Department, three weather systems are currently affecting Madhya Pradesh, resulting in rain and thunderstorms, particularly in the eastern districts.

At the same time, snowfall in the mountainous regions of Kashmir and Uttarakhand has allowed cold winds to enter the state, increasing the chill. The impact is more noticeable during the day, with maximum temperatures in several cities hovering around 25°C.

According to weather forecast for MP, the cold in Madhya Pradesh is expected to intensify further as the weather systems move ahead.

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