Bhopal Water Contamination Scare As 6 Borewells Test Positive For Coliform Bacteria In Ashoka Colony, BMC Shuts All 12 | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has intensified water sampling across the locality from Sunday, after the detection of contaminated groundwater in Ashoka Colony, adjoining Noor Mahal and Nawab Siddiq Hasan Khan Talab in the old city. The civic body had detected total coliform bacteria in water samples from Ashoka Colony on Saturday.

The BMC has also issued notices to three builders who had constructed multi-storey buildings and were supplying water through borewells. In addition, hospitals located opposite Motiya Talab will come under scrutiny to determine whether untreated sewage is being discharged directly into the water body.

The contamination came to light after the municipal corporation collected water samples from borewells in Ashoka Colony. Of the six samples tested, all were found to be completely contaminated.

The corporation subsequently ordered the closure of the affected borewells and issued notices to the concerned parties. Residents have been advised against using the contaminated water. To ensure an uninterrupted supply, the BMC has deployed water tankers in the locality.

On Sunday, municipal teams again visited Ashoka Colony and collected samples from households to assess the extent of contamination. The colony reportedly has around 12 borewells. While six were initially found contaminated, the remaining six have also now been shut down as a precautionary measure.

Hospitals near two ponds under scanner

Officials suspect that sewage-contaminated water from nearby ponds may be seeping into the ground and polluting borewell water. Nawab Siddiq Hasan Khan Talab has allegedly been receiving hospital sewage for a long time.

Another nearby water body is Bagh Munshi Hussain Khan Talab. In view of the suspected contamination, the BMC will inspect hospitals across the area. More than 25 hospitals are located opposite Motiya Talab.

Teams for hospital sewage disposal

BMC's water works department officials confirmed that the corporation will issue notices to these hospitals seeking details of their sewage disposal systems.

Teams will investigate whether untreated hospital sewage is being discharged into the pond. If any such violation is established, action will be taken against the concerned hospitals.

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