Bhopal Builder Couple Arrested After Nearly Two Years In Alleged Multi-Crore Property Scam; 15 Non-Bailable Warrants, Police Get 3-Day Remand | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ayodhya Nagar police have taken a three-day remand of builder Sandeep Ramtani and his wife Sangeeta for questioning in connection with an alleged multi-crore fraud. The couple was arrested late Friday night after remaining absconding for nearly two years.

Police will question the duo to uncover the extent of the alleged fraud and identify others involved in the network. Investigators will also probe the use of forged documents to obtain loans against properties, financial transactions and the role of other suspects in the racket.

The police are also investigating how many more people were duped and the total amount involved. At present, police have identified three victims from whom the couple took money on the pretext of providing them flats.

During the investigation, it has emerged that several arrest warrants against the couple are pending with the Crime Branch, Economic Offences Wing (EOW) and other police stations.

About 15 non-bailable warrants were issued against the couple by Bhopal district courts. Apart from several cases registered at different police stations in Bhopal, the suspects are also allegedly facing fraud cases in Punjab.

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