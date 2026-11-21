Bhopal Gold, Silver Prices Crash Ahead Of Wedding Season, Yellow Metal Down 35%, Silver 65% From January Highs | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The sharp drop in the prices of gold and silver over the last fortnight is good news for buyers. The demand for gold and silver jewellery is likely to pick up, with the wedding season beginning from Saturday. For investors, it remains bad news because the prices of gold and silver may decrease further in the near future.

Gold and silver prices have been dropping sharply, beginning from mid-November. On Saturday, gold was priced at around Rs 1.28 lakh per 10g while silver was selling for Rs 1.48 lakh per kg.

Both metals are down significantly from their January 2026 record highs of gold (Rs 1.93 lakh per 10g) and silver (Rs 4.20 lakh per kg).

Market analyst and a trader in precious metals and diamonds, Sanjeev Garg 'Gandhi', said that investors should avoid making fresh purchases. “The market is too unpredictable for small and middle investors. They may suffer losses if they invest in silver or gold right now,” he said.

Garg said geopolitical factors were responsible for the sudden hike in prices at the beginning of the year and they are responsible for the sharp fall now.

The expectation that US Federal Reserve may raise interest rates in December is putting pressure on gold and silver prices. He said that those who already bought gold or silver at high prices, hoping to earn profits, would have to wait and watch.

According to Bhopal Sarafa Mahasangh general secretary and jeweller Navneet Agarwal, gold prices have dropped by 35% and silver by 65% from their highs earlier this year.

“Gold ornaments are again affordable for the average buyer and the marriage season is commencing. The demand is bound to go up,” he said, adding that the prices are determined by global factors and local jewellers have no role to play in it.

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