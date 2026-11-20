Bhopal BMC Accused Of Cutting 20-Year-Old Trees For ₹40 Lakh Park Project In Naveen Nagar, Residents Question Permission | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday allegedly cut several decades-old green trees in Naveen Nagar, under Ward 39 of the Narela Assembly constituency, to make way for a new lush green park.

BJP corporator of Ward 39 and also the mayor-in-council (MIC) member Anand Agrawal was reportedly present at the site when workers cut the trees on Thursday.

While Agrawal put the number of trees at four to five, residents claimed that around eight trees, some nearly 20 years old, were felled. The trees were cut by a private contractor, and their remains were reportedly removed from the site soon afterwards.

No permission, no compensation?

According to the existing procedure cited by residents, tree felling is restricted. Even when a tree is considered dangerous, a formal inspection report is required, followed by payment of approximately Rs 5,000 per tree to the BMC's garden department before permission is granted.

Corporator cites eucalyptus trees

When questioned about the permission for cutting the trees, Agrawal told Free Press that they were eucalyptus trees that consume excessive water. He claimed some were dry, while others stood 30-40 feet tall and could potentially fall.

He also said residents had complained through the CM Helpline and that the trees were removed to facilitate a park project costing approximately Rs 40 lakh. He maintained that the trees were not useful and said he would not have supported their removal had they been fruit-bearing trees.

Official statement

Mayor Malti Rai said that if the corporator had undertaken the action, it was likely part of an approved project, possibly park development.

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