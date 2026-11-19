Bhopal Shops Sealed By Day, Reopened By Night? Arera Colony Residents Question BMC's Enforcement Ahead Of Supreme Court Hearing | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued 2,041 notices and claimed sealing of 340 commercial establishments operating from residential premises, but its enforcement drive has come under scrutiny ahead of the Supreme Court hearing scheduled for Nov 23.

Arera Colony resident and petitioner Vivek Tripathi has accused the BMC of conducting a superficial exercise, alleging that several establishments sealed during the day reopen at night after municipal teams leave.

Tripathi alleged that municipal officials were creating photographic evidence of enforcement rather than ensuring that illegal commercial activities actually stopped.

He claimed that shopkeepers were sometimes asked to pull down their shutters before officials arrived, following which sealing notices were pasted and photographs taken for submission before the court.

A residents' association is compiling evidence of establishments allegedly reopening after being sealed and plans to present a report during the Nov 23 hearing.

According to the latest figures released by the corporation, 2,041 commercial establishments, including shops, hotels, restaurants and tile merchants, have been served notices, while 340 have been sealed.

Acting on the directions of Municipal Commissioner Ram Prakash Ahirwar, the building permission and revenue departments are conducting the drive against properties being used commercially despite having residential building permissions or allotments.

The action is being taken under Section 303(1) of the Madhya Pradesh Municipal Corporation Act, 1956, and Rule 11 of the MP Land Development Rules, 2012. The corporation has said the drive will continue.

Petitioners question compliance reports

Petitioners claimed that nearly 62,500 commercial establishments operate in Bhopal's residential areas. He said 8,084 establishments were issued notices following the Supreme Court's Aug 5 order, while around 190 were shut down during a subsequent three-day drive.

However, several allegedly resumed operations. He also alleged that the corporation failed to take effective action despite the High Court granting it four weeks to investigate pending cases and act against violations.

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