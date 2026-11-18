Bhopal T&CP Joint Director Amit Gajbhiye Suspended After Attending High Court’s Video Conference In Underpants | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Town and Country Planning (T&CP) department joint director Amit Kumar Gajbhiye was suspended on Tuesday by urban development and housing department additional chief secretary Sanjay Dubey.

Gajbhiye had appeared before the Madhya Pradesh High Court through video conferencing in October, wearing underpants and buttoning his shirt while sitting on his bed.

The court held him guilty of contempt and ordered a disciplinary examination.

The incident occurred during the hearing of a contempt petition filed by Messrs GSB Construction.

Gajbhiye had been directed to submit a compliance report by Oct 9. When he failed to submit it, the court ordered him to appear for the hearing.

His improper appearance during the video conference subsequently led to disciplinary action.

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