Diwali Of Filth..? Bhopal Streets Await Garbage Collection As Cleaning Workers Continue Strike On Day-2; Heaps Of Waste Spotted In Markets & Residential Areas | VIDEO

Madhya Pradesh Sanitation Workers' Strike: At a time when people take up deep-cleaning for their homes and shops to prepare for Diwali, Bhopal streets are stinking with garbage! Bhopal Municipal Corporation's cleaning workers continued their strike for the second day on Thursday, leaving heaps of waste on roads, markets and residential streets. The foul smell and scattered garbage have made it difficult for residents and shoppers to move around.

Diwali Shopping In Bhopal Hampered

The strike has severely affected businesses across the city, especially during the festive season. Vendors and shopkeepers are struggling to operate as garbage lies scattered across the streets. Diwali is one of the busiest shopping periods, but the filth and foul smell are making it difficult for shoppers to visit markets. New Market, Bairagarh and Old City markets, which are major shopping hubs, are among the worst affected.

Garbage Piles Up In Residential Areas

Residents throw garbage at roadside in BDA Colony, Kohefiza amid sanitation workers' strike. |

Similarly, at a time when residents are cleaning and decorating their homes for the festival, they are finding it difficult to dispose of their household waste. With garbage collection halted, they are forced to dump waste on streets and corners. Residential areas along VIP Road, Old City, Kohefiza, BDA Colony and Hoshangabad Road, including Shri Ram Colony, are among several areas facing waste disposal problems.

#WATCH | Bhopal Garbage Collection Hit As Cleaning Worker's Call Strike; Waste Littered All Over New Market Streets #BhopalNews #MadhyaPradesh #garbagecollection #MPnews https://t.co/6lylkq5Ciw — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) November 4, 2026

Traders Take Charge, Organise Cleanliness Drives

With garbage piling up in commercial areas, traders have stepped forward to support cleanliness efforts. On Wednesday, traders in markets, including New Market, organised a cleanup drive with the help of volunteers. Similar efforts are being planned in other areas.

The Kotra Sultanabad Traders' Association also announced a cleanliness drive in the main market on Thursday at 11 am. The association said the initiative aims to maintain cleanliness and encourage public cooperation while supporting the workers' demands.

#WATCH | Bhopal: Traders Sweep Streets, Burn Garbage At Roadside At Old City Market As Cleaning Workers Continue Strike On Day-2 #BhopalNews #MadhyaPradesh #MPnews https://t.co/iFqLqDYXvv — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) November 5, 2026

Why Are Sanitation Workers On Strike?

The garbage collection strike in Bhopal is part of a statewide protest by sanitation workers. The workers are demanding a monthly salary of Rs 25,000, permanent and secure government jobs, an end to the contractual employment system and compassionate appointment benefits.

According to the information, more than 10,000 sanitation workers in Bhopal are participating in the strike. Over 400 garbage collection vehicles remain parked at waste transfer stations, disrupting the city's waste management system.

Union leaders claim that more than one lakh workers across Madhya Pradesh have stopped working. According to the union, employees from 16 municipal corporations and 374 municipal councils have joined the Madhya Pradesh sanitation workers' strike. They have warned that the protest will continue indefinitely if their demands are not accepted.

#WATCH | ‘Humari Maange Puri Karo…’: Cleaning Workers Of Bhopal Municipal Corporation Demand Regularisation And Salary Hike #BhopalNews #MadhyaPradesh #MPnews https://t.co/67KYoy5ihS — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) November 5, 2026

Workers' Protest Disrupts Traffic

Before the strike, sanitation workers blocked Jehangirabad Square on Tuesday for nearly two hours, causing traffic disruption. The workers wanted to submit a memorandum addressed to the Chief Minister but alleged that no responsible official arrived to receive it.

Angered by this, they planned to march towards the Chief Minister's residence. Police stopped them by putting up barricades. The workers later moved to Shahjahani Park and continued their protest overnight.

Meanwhile, union representatives met Sanjay Dubey, Additional Chief Secretary of the Urban Administration Department, to discuss their demands. However, the meeting failed to resolve the issue, and the workers decided to continue the strike.

850 Tonnes Of Waste Generated Daily

Bhopal generates around 850 tonnes of garbage every day. More than 400 vehicles usually collect waste from homes and markets, making two to three trips daily. The waste is taken to 17 transfer stations before being transported to the Adampur Chhawani disposal site. With collection operations suspended, the garbage crisis is worsening ahead of Diwali.