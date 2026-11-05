IPS Officer Anurag Sujaniya's Resignation Accepted By MP DGP, Sent To Home Department For Further Action In Bhopal | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Director General of Police (DGP) has accepted the resignation of IPS officer Anurag Sujaniya and forwarded it to the home department for further action.

Sujaniya submitted his resignation on Tuesday, citing personal reasons, days after being removed as Sagar superintendent of police and transferred to police headquarters as AIG.

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The Director General of Police (DGP) has accepted the resignation of IPS officer Anurag Sujaniya and forwarded it to the Home Department for further action. Sujaniya resigned on Tuesday, citing personal reasons.

The department will present the recommendation to the state's chief secretary, following which it will be placed before the Chief Minister for final orders.

The state government removed Sujaniya from the post of superintendent of police, Sagar, on Oct 27 and transferred him to police headquarters as AIG.