Garbage Collection Stops In Bhopal As Over 1 Lakh Sanitation Workers Launch Statewide Strike Ahead Of Diwali; VIDEO Shows Waste Littered In New Market

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Garbage collection came to a halt in Bhopal on Wednesday as sanitation workers went on strike across Madhya Pradesh, demanding higher salaries and permanent jobs. More than 400 garbage collection vehicles remained parked, leaving waste uncollected from residential areas and markets. Garbage began piling up in several places, including New Market. Union leaders claimed that over one lakh workers across the state had stopped work.

They warned that the strike would continue indefinitely if the government failed to meet their demands.

भोपाल सहित पूरे प्रदेश में जनता धरने प्रदर्शन कर रही है भोपाल में सफाई कर्मचारी अपनी जायज मांगों को लेकर कल से हड़ताल पर है सोचिए भाजपा सरकार भोपाल के स्कूल बंद करवाकर रैली निकाल रही है सब परेशान है हाहाकार मचा हुआ है भाजपा किसको खुश करने के लिए रैली निकाल रही है जवाब दे ? https://t.co/mYE9jvfXQc — Abhinav Barolia Mali (@abhinavmaddy) November 4, 2026

Maganlal Jhanjhot, state president of the All India Sanitation Workers Trade Union (7262), said a meeting with Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya and Principal Secretary Manoj Dubey was scheduled for Wednesday.

He said workers would return to duty only if the talks produced a positive result. Otherwise, garbage collection and street cleaning would remain suspended, even during Diwali.

According to the union, workers from 16 municipal corporations and 374 municipal councils across Madhya Pradesh have joined the strike.

Bhopal Generates 850 Tonnes Of Waste Daily

Bhopal generates around 850 tonnes of garbage every day. More than 400 vehicles collect waste from homes and markets, making two to three trips daily. The waste is taken to 17 transfer stations before being transported to the Adampur Chhawani disposal site. The strike has disrupted the entire collection system.

Workers Demand ₹25,000 Minimum Salary

The workers are demanding a minimum monthly salary of ₹25,000, permanent jobs, government employee status and an end to the contract system. They have also sought compassionate appointment benefits.

On Tuesday, sanitation workers blocked Jahangirabad intersection for nearly two hours, causing traffic disruption.

Police erected barricades after protesters threatened to march towards the Chief Minister's residence. The workers later moved to Shahjahani Park and continued their protest overnight.