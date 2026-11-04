Thieves Break Into AIIMS Employee’s Locked House, Steal Jewellery And Cash; Six Two-Wheelers Stolen Across Bhopal | File pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Thieves broke into the locked house of a woman employed at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Bhopal and took away silver jewellery, cash and other valuables in the Bagsewania area.

Police have registered a case and launched investigation that includes scanning the CCTV footage to identify the suspects, police said on Tuesday.

According to police station incharge Amit Soni, the incident took place at Sant Asaram Nagar, where Chetna, an AIIMS employee, lives. She had locked her house and left the city for work-related reasons a few days ago.

On returning three days ago, she found the house lock broken and household belongings scattered. A subsequent inspection revealed that silver jewellery, cash and other articles kept in a cupboard were missing. The exact value and details of the stolen property are yet to be ascertained.

Scooter stolen from market, 5 more two-wheelers stolen

In another incident, a scooter belonging to Atal Nigam, a BHEL employee residing in Karmveer Nagar, Piplani, was stolen from Gandhi Market in Piplani.

Nigam had parked his scooter near Chaudhary Flour Mills to purchase vegetables. When he returned at 9 pm, the vehicle was missing. After searching the area without success, he approached the police and lodged a complaint of theft.

Meanwhile, five other two-wheelers were reported stolen from different parts of the city. The vehicles belonged to Manjit Jagtap from Padmanabh Nagar in Aishbagh.

Mohammad Nawaz s vehicle was stolen from outside Bansal One in Habibganj, while that of Mohammad Asif was stolen from Jogipura in Tallaiya.

Insaf Ahmed s two-wheeler was stolen from New Kabadi Khana in Hanumanganj and Vijay Kumar from New Kotra Transport Nagar under Bilkhiria police station limit. Police have registered separate cases in all incidents and initiated investigations.