 Bhopal EVM Tampering Case Supreme Court Dismisses Congress Leader PC Sharma's Plea Challenging 2023 Assembly Election Results
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Bhopal EVM Tampering Case Supreme Court Dismisses Congress Leader PC Sharma's Plea Challenging 2023 Assembly Election Results

The Supreme Court dismissed Congress leader PC Sharma's special leave petition challenging the Madhya Pradesh High Court's ruling in an alleged EVM tampering case linked to the 2023 Bhopal South-West Assembly election. BJP MLA Bhagwandas Sabnani won the constituency by 15,833 votes. The apex court found no grounds to interfere with the earlier judgment.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, November 02, 2026, 11:13 PM IST
Bhopal EVM Tampering Case Supreme Court Dismisses Congress Leader PC Sharma's Plea Challenging 2023 Assembly Election Results
Bhopal EVM Tampering Case Supreme Court Dismisses Congress Leader PC Sharma's Plea Challenging 2023 Assembly Election Results | file pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday dismissed a special leave petition (SLP) filed by former minister and Congress candidate PC Sharma, refusing to interfere with the Madhya Pradesh High Court's earlier order.

Sharma had levelled allegations of electronic voting machine (EVM) tampering in the Bhopal South-West Assembly constituency during the 2023 Assembly elections.

On Monday, a bench comprising Justice MM Sundresh and Justice Prasanna B Varale declined to interfere with the Madhya Pradesh High Court's ruling, stating that there were no grounds to intervene in the High Court's decision.

Sharma contested the 2023 Assembly elections from the Bhopal South-West constituency. BJP candidate Bhagwandas Sabnani won the seat by a margin of 15,833 votes.

MLA Bhagwandas Sabnani said that in his petition, PC Sharma had claimed that the BJP candidate secured more votes in EVMs showing a 99% battery level during counting, while the Congress had an edge in machines with battery levels ranging from 60% to 70%.

He said the Madhya Pradesh High Court had dismissed the petition, and the Supreme Court had now also declined to interfere with the ruling.

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