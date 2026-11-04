Historic Gauhar Mahal Dazzles With 2,027 Diyas During Deepotsav, Over 50 Artisans Showcase Traditional Crafts In Bhopal | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Diwan-e-Khas at Gauhar Mahal was illuminated with 2,027 'diyas' (earthen lamps) on Tuesday evening as part of the 'Deepotsav', organised by the Madhya Pradesh Handicrafts and Handloom Development Corporation.

The celebration was dedicated to bidding farewell to the year 2026 and ushering in the New Year 2027 with hope and enthusiasm.

The exhibition features over 50 artisans from various districts across the state who are showcasing their traditional creations.

The fair, which runs through Nov 07, offers a wide array of handcrafted items, ranging from festive home decor to intricate earthen lamps.

The objective of the exhibition is to promote traditional handicrafts, pottery art and regional craftspersons while keeping festive traditions alive.

A standout highlight this year is the prominent inclusion of terracotta craftspersons.

For the first time, a collective of clay artisans was invited to showcase a collection of handcrafted 'diyas' and sculptures that reflect local traditions and master craftsmanship.