Madhya Pradesh Set To Enter New Era Of Development, CM Mohan Yadav Highlights 24% Industrial Growth At Bhopal Foundation Day Event | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said Madhya Pradesh was not merely a geographical entity but a fusion of cultural and spiritual consciousness. He credited the state's eight crore hardworking and talented residents for its progress and achievements.

Addressing the 71st Foundation Day function at Lal Parade Ground in Bhopal, Yadav said youth, women and farmers had played a crucial role in shaping the state's development and prosperity.

Highlighting achievements across various sectors, the Chief Minister said Madhya Pradesh currently ranked third in the country in milk production and would soon emerge as the leading state with the help of indigenous cow species.

Yadav asserted that Madhya Pradesh was on the threshold of a new era of development and growth, with industrial expansion and employment generation emerging as major priorities.

Referring to regional investment conclaves organised across the state, he said lakhs of young people would get employment opportunities in upcoming textile parks and other industrial clusters being developed by the state government.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the state's improving industrial performance, saying its industrial growth rate, which was previously negative, had now reached around 24%.

Quiz winners, meritorious student honoured

During the programme, Yadav felicitated Sankalp Verma, Suhani Rajput and Sameer Gaurav, winners of the 'Kisan Kalyan Swabhimaan Parv Quiz'.

He also presented a cash prize of ? 1 lakh to Akshra Goswami under the 'Bhagwan Shri Krishna Meritorious Scholarship', recognising academic merit and achievement.

The celebrations highlighted the state's development journey, its cultural identity and the contribution of its people towards building a progressive Madhya Pradesh.

The chief minister said that while the 'Industry Year' in 2025 created large-scale employment for the youth, the 'Farmer Welfare Year' in 2026 has driven significant growth in the agriculture sector. A subsidy amount of Rs 490 crore was disbursed to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) today.

He highlighted that investments worth Rs 12 lakh crore have been realised on the ground in Madhya Pradesh, and this momentum continues. He added that the agricultural growth rate stands at over 24%. A decision has been taken to compensate farmers with four times the land value when acquiring land for various projects.