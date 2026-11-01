Bhopal Police To Launch Online Hotel Guest Verification System To Detect Fake IDs, Real-Time Check-In Records To Be Shared With Police Stations | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Police are developing an online system to verify hotel guests and detect the use of fake identity documents. Under the proposed system, hotels will be required to upload guests’ identity proofs to a digital portal at the time of check-in, enabling the police station concerned to access the records immediately.

The system will initially be introduced as a pilot project at hotels in MP Nagar. Its performance will be assessed before it is extended to other parts of the city.

Police commissioner Sanjay Kumar said the online verification system was in the final stages of development. The application is being developed with assistance from a private software company.

The platform will connect hotels with their respective police stations, providing police personnel with real-time access to guest check-in and check-out records.

The portal will have provisions to verify identity documents and check suspicious records. The system is expected to help police identify individuals staying at hotels using fake identity proofs.

Currently, hotels collect identity documents from guests, but there is no effective digital mechanism to verify their authenticity. Police also face delays in obtaining guest records from hotels.

Online records to reduce repeated hotel visits

Once the system becomes operational, police personnel will no longer need to visit hotels repeatedly to inspect physical registers. Guest check-in and check-out details will be available online, allowing cops to access and verify records whenever required.

The system is expected to save time during investigations and strengthen surveillance against the use of fake identities in hotels. The new system will improve coordination between hotels and police stations while making guest verification faster and more efficient.