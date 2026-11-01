Bhopal Metro Project: Nearly 50-Year-Old Sawmills Removed From Metro Route, 9 Units Sealed As Administration Begins Relocating 108 Sawmills | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration on Saturday began relocating nearly a half-century-old sawmill units obstructing the Bhopal Metro rail alignment. Around 10 sawmills near Pul Patra were removed on the first day of the operation, which began at around 10 am and continued late into the night.

A total of 108 sawmills are scheduled to be shifted to designated locations. The first phase prioritised units falling directly along the Metro alignment, where their presence had been delaying construction work.

The relocated units will be accommodated at an 18-acre site being developed in the Palwaliya Road area, while around 40 sawmills are slated to be shifted to Chhota Ratibad.

The operation was supervised by SDM (City Circle) Lakhan Singh Chaudhary, with five Tehsildars, five Naib Tehsildars, 15 Patwaris, Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Metro officials, and police personnel deployed.

Some sawmill operators initially protested against the action. However, the administration maintained that notices had already been served and the stipulated deadline had expired without the owners initiating relocation.

Officials said preparations for the second phase were underway. Operators of three to four large sawmills have been given four to five days to shift their machinery and substantial timber stocks, as immediate relocation was not feasible.

9 sawmills sealed at Bharat Talkies

Separately, the administration sealed nine sawmills in the Bharat Talkies Timber Market area for allegedly occupying government land.

The action followed an October 16 eviction order issued by the Tehsildar, Nazul City Circle, in a case filed by Syed Nasiruddin and others against Faizan Mohammad and others.

The order concerned alleged unauthorised occupation of 0.0495 hectares under Khasra No. 1248/8/1 and directed the occupants to vacate the land within three days.

Despite a final notice and expiry of the deadline, the operators failed to remove their machinery or surrender possession. The BMC assisted the district administration in sealing the units.

BMC removes encroachments

Meanwhile, the BMC demolished seven illegal shops on 0.4980 hectares of government-allotted land in Malikhedi, earmarked for a goshala under its Govardhan wing.

Encroachments were also removed from New Market and several other locations, including pushcarts, kiosks and roadside stalls obstructing traffic.