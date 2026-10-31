Democracy Must Follow People's Mandate, Not Pressure Of Anarchy, Says MP CM Mohan Yadav In Bhopal, Slams Opposition Over SIR And EVM Row | Representative image

In a democracy, the key to power rests in the hands of the people. An ordinary citizen standing at a polling booth exercises the power to form a government with a single vote, assess its performance, and determine the direction of the future. Therefore, people have every right to expect that political parties claiming to uphold democracy will also adhere to democratic values.

In political competition, celebrating victory and introspecting after defeat are equally important. One may disagree with the people's decision, but disrespecting their judgment weakens democracy.

Today, political debate is also taking place over Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The focus of this debate should be the rights of every eligible citizen and the credibility of electoral rolls. An accurate electoral roll is a fundamental requirement of democracy.

The manner in which Opposition parties have attempted to create disorder across the country during the electoral roll revision exercise is not in the national interest.

Under what law can outsiders become registered voters in certain parts of India? If the SIR exercise is aimed at cleansing electoral rolls, the Opposition should support it rather than oppose it. I am also surprised that the Opposition is questioning Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). Recently, elections to the Legislative Councils in four major states, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar and Karnataka, were conducted through ballot papers. Everyone knows how many seats the Congress won in the results of these elections.

Turning people's apprehensions into political campaign material without helping voters to solve their problems amounts to evading public responsibility.

As Chief Minister, I firmly believe that the energy of the state must be diverted towards development. Farmers need better opportunities, youths need employment and skills, women need security and every family deserves responsive and sensitive governance. Peace, law and order and social trust are essential to fulfilling these expectations.

(The author is the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh)