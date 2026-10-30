Bhopal This Weekend: From Halloween Parties To LIVE Sufi & Bollywood Musical Nights, Check Out Full Event List

Events In Bhopal This Weekend: From Live Music To Halloween Parties |

Bhopal Weekend Events: After a busy week, looking for exciting things to do in Bhopal this weekend? The city has plenty to offer on weekends, October 31 and November 1, with live music, poetry, concerts and Halloween celebrations on the calendar. Whether you're into rock music, soulful performances or themed parties, these Bhopal weekend events offer something for everyone to enjoy.

Openup (Live-in Concert) For Music Lovers

The Openup concert offers an intimate concert experience where indie music meets a little madness this halloween. The event will take place on Saturday from 4.30 pm. The seven-hour event will feature alternative, indie and rock music. Artists Samar Mehdi, Nitesh Rajesh and Throw Some will perform live. Tickets are priced at Rs 499, making it an option for those looking for live music in Bhopal.

Venue: Anandam Garden and Resort, Bhopal

Date: 31 October, Saturday

An Evening Of Poetry- Chikka On Roll

The weekend offers another soothing option for the Poetry lovers, Chikka On Roll, a candlelight poetry show by Ruchika Lohiya. The one-hour event will begin at 5.30 pm at Hotel Varshish Inn on both days Saturday and Sunday. Tickets start at Rs 499. The show offers a quieter alternative for those exploring weekend activities in Bhopal.

Venue: Hotel Varshish Inn

Date: 31 October and 1 November

Sufi Music And Bollywood Melodies

Adding another music event to the list, Jam2Gather Sufi Jam. It will bring a Bollywood Sufi tribute to Pratibha Veethi on Saturday at 7.30 pm. The two-hour performance will celebrate soulful music, with tickets priced at Rs 499. It is another option for people looking for Sufi music in Bhopal and live entertainment.

Venue: Pratibha Veethi

Date: 31 October, Saturday

Halloween Parties In Bhopal 2026

Halloween celebrations will add a festive touch to the weekend. The Halloween Cocktail Night at Society for Inspired Pouring and Spirits (SIPS) will begin at 5.50 pm, with tickets priced at Rs 1,200.

Venue: Society for Inspired Pouring and Spirits (SIPS)

Date: 31 October, Saturday

Halloween Cocktail Night at Society for Inspired Pouring and Spirits (SIPS) |

Meanwhile, The Halloween Social at Vicolo Café in Gulmohar Colony will welcome visitors from 3.50 pm for weekend activities in Bhopal. Entry tickets start at Rs 299.

Venue: Vicolo Café in Gulmohar Colony

Date: 31 October, Saturday