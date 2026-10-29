Indore This Weekend: Sartaaj's Soulful Tunes, Ruru Thakur's Halloween Bash & Jatra To Keep City Buzzing |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore is gearing up for an exciting weekend packed with live concerts, Halloween parties, cultural festivals, stand-up comedy and creative workshops from October 30 to November 1. From Satinder Sartaaj's soulful melodies to spooky Halloween celebrations and festive shopping at Jatra Indore, the city has plenty of entertainment options lined up. Whether you want to groove to music, explore art, enjoy cultural festivities or spend quality time with friends and family, there is something for everyone.

1. The Philosophy of Resonance – Satinder Sartaaj Live

Experience an evening of soulful Punjabi and Sufi music as renowned singer Satinder Sartaaj performs live. The concert promises melodious compositions, poetic lyrics and a captivating musical atmosphere for fans.

Date: October 30, 2026

Time: 7 PM

Venue: MB Khalsa College, Indore

Ticket Price: Starting from ₹1,000

2. Shree Ramagaman – Festival of Avadh 2026

Celebrate the cultural heritage and traditions of Avadh at Shree Ramagaman. The event offers visitors an opportunity to experience a festive atmosphere inspired by the region's rich cultural and spiritual legacy.

Date: October 30, 2026

Time: 7 PM – 9 PM

Venue: Treasure Island Mall, Indore

Ticket Price: ₹100

3. Central India's Biggest Halloween Party

Get ready for spooky vibes and Bollywood beats as Underdogs hosts a Halloween celebration featuring DJ Sincinnati's Bollywood and Bollytech mixes. Enjoy themed decorations, exciting prizes for the best costumes, makeup, reels and stories at this family-friendly, alcohol-free event.

Date: October 31, 2026

Time: 3 PM – 8 PM

Venue: Underdogs, Apollo High Street, Indore

Ticket Price: Not specified

4. Ghost | Grave | Eclipse

Celebrate Halloween with Ghost, Grave, Eclipse, a themed nightlife event featuring a spooky atmosphere and party music. The event offers partygoers an opportunity to enjoy Halloween celebrations with friends.

Date: October 31, 2026

Time: 8 PM onwards

Venue: Studio XO Bar, Nipania

Ticket Price: Starting from ₹699

5. Shubham Upadhyay – Live

Enjoy an evening filled with laughter as comedian Shubham Upadhyay takes the stage for a live stand-up performance. The show offers comedy enthusiasts an entertaining way to spend their Saturday evening.

Date: October 31, 2026

Time: 7:30 PM – 8:45 PM

Venue: Comedy Cottage & Events

Ticket Price: ₹249

6. Art & Craft Workshops

Unleash your creativity through hands-on art workshops featuring canvas painting, pot painting, texture art, coaster painting and trinket tray making. Participants can explore different techniques and create their own artwork.

Date: October 31, 2026

Time: 3 PM – 5 PM

Venue: Krozzon, Manik Bagh Road

Ticket Price: ₹399 – ₹699

7. DND 2.0 – Dance and Diwali

Celebrate the festive season with DND 2.0, a Diwali-themed dance event. The gathering promises an energetic atmosphere with music and celebrations, offering attendees a chance to enjoy festive moments together.

Date: November 1, 2026

Time: 4 PM

Venue: The Copper Kettle, Indore

Ticket Price: Starting at ₹1,000