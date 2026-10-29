Indore This Weekend: Sartaaj's Soulful Tunes, Ruru Thakur's Halloween Bash & Jatra To Keep City Buzzing

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore is gearing up for an exciting weekend packed with live concerts, Halloween parties, cultural festivals, stand-up comedy and creative workshops from October 30 to November 1. From Satinder Sartaaj's soulful melodies to spooky Halloween celebrations and festive shopping at Jatra Indore, the city has plenty of entertainment options lined up. Whether you want to groove to music, explore art, enjoy cultural festivities or spend quality time with friends and family, there is something for everyone.
1. The Philosophy of Resonance – Satinder Sartaaj Live
Experience an evening of soulful Punjabi and Sufi music as renowned singer Satinder Sartaaj performs live. The concert promises melodious compositions, poetic lyrics and a captivating musical atmosphere for fans.
Date: October 30, 2026
Time: 7 PM
Venue: MB Khalsa College, Indore
Ticket Price: Starting from ₹1,000
2. Shree Ramagaman – Festival of Avadh 2026
Celebrate the cultural heritage and traditions of Avadh at Shree Ramagaman. The event offers visitors an opportunity to experience a festive atmosphere inspired by the region's rich cultural and spiritual legacy.
Date: October 30, 2026
Time: 7 PM – 9 PM
Venue: Treasure Island Mall, Indore
Ticket Price: ₹100
3. Central India's Biggest Halloween Party
Get ready for spooky vibes and Bollywood beats as Underdogs hosts a Halloween celebration featuring DJ Sincinnati's Bollywood and Bollytech mixes. Enjoy themed decorations, exciting prizes for the best costumes, makeup, reels and stories at this family-friendly, alcohol-free event.
Date: October 31, 2026
Time: 3 PM – 8 PM
Venue: Underdogs, Apollo High Street, Indore
Ticket Price: Not specified
4. Ghost | Grave | Eclipse
Celebrate Halloween with Ghost, Grave, Eclipse, a themed nightlife event featuring a spooky atmosphere and party music. The event offers partygoers an opportunity to enjoy Halloween celebrations with friends.
Date: October 31, 2026
Time: 8 PM onwards
Venue: Studio XO Bar, Nipania
Ticket Price: Starting from ₹699
5. Shubham Upadhyay – Live
Enjoy an evening filled with laughter as comedian Shubham Upadhyay takes the stage for a live stand-up performance. The show offers comedy enthusiasts an entertaining way to spend their Saturday evening.
Date: October 31, 2026
Time: 7:30 PM – 8:45 PM
Venue: Comedy Cottage & Events
Ticket Price: ₹249
6. Art & Craft Workshops
Unleash your creativity through hands-on art workshops featuring canvas painting, pot painting, texture art, coaster painting and trinket tray making. Participants can explore different techniques and create their own artwork.
Date: October 31, 2026
Time: 3 PM – 5 PM
Venue: Krozzon, Manik Bagh Road
Ticket Price: ₹399 – ₹699
7. DND 2.0 – Dance and Diwali
Celebrate the festive season with DND 2.0, a Diwali-themed dance event. The gathering promises an energetic atmosphere with music and celebrations, offering attendees a chance to enjoy festive moments together.
Date: November 1, 2026
Time: 4 PM
Venue: The Copper Kettle, Indore
Ticket Price: Starting at ₹1,000