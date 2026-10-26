Bhopal Traffic Alert: Diversions Near Lal Parade Ground From 3 PM On October 26 As 25,000 Devotees Expected; Check Routes And Parking | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Traffic diversions will be in place on Monday in view of the 'Shri Maa Rajrajeshwari Haridwar Kothi Kunkumarchan' (one crore archana) programme scheduled at Lal Parade Ground at 6 pm.

Traffic police said around 25,000 devotees are expected to attend the event, arriving in approximately 100 buses, 4,000 four-wheelers and 8,000 two-wheelers. Buses arriving from Raisen, Sagar and Damoh will drop devotees at the Satkar Gate before parking at the Old Jail premises.

Vehicles from Narmadapuram, Jabalpur and Budhni will follow a similar route. Buses arriving from Ratibad, Neelbad and Lalghati will drop passengers at Vijay Gate and park at the MLA Rest House premises. Two-wheelers and four-wheelers will be parked at Aam Wali Bagiya.

Vehicles arriving via Bharat Talkies and Lily Talkies will be parked at Sikandariya Ground, opposite Jahangirabad police station. Devotees will enter through Gate No. 6. Traffic diversions for heavy vehicles, passenger buses and commercial vehicles will begin at 3 pm.

Routes around Sangam Talkies crossing, Bharat Talkies crossing, Lily crossing, Jinsi crossing, MP Nagar police station crossing, Roshanpura and Machhli Ghar will face traffic restrictions. Passengers travelling to Bhopal railway station and Nadra Bus Stand have been advised to use alternative routes.