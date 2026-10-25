Bhopal, Kota, Katni Trains Affected As Bina Railway Yard Work Disrupts Passenger Services

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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Passengers travelling through Bina railway junction are facing disruptions as ongoing yard remodelling work has prompted changes in train operations across several routes. Services connecting Bhopal, Kota, Katni, Nagda and Lalitpur have been affected, with trains originating or terminating at alternative stations.

Four MEMU trains between Bina and Ruthiyai remain cancelled on Sunday, October 25, while several other services will operate under revised arrangements until October 26.

Bhopal-Bina Trains To Operate From Mandi Bamora

Passengers travelling between Bhopal and Bina will need to adjust their journeys as four MEMU services have been shifted to Mandi Bamora.

The Bhopal-Bina MEMU trains (61631 and 11605) will terminate at Mandi Bamora instead of Bina. Similarly, Bina-Bhopal services (11606 and 61632) will originate from Mandi Bamora until October 25.

Four MEMU Trains Cancelled

The Railways has cancelled four Bina-Ruthiyai MEMU services until October 25. These include trains 61611, 61612, 61625 and 61626.

Passengers relying on these services will need alternative travel arrangements.

Kota And Katni Routes Face Changes

On the Kota route, train 11603 will terminate at Mahadevkhedi, while train 61634 will originate from there. Train 61633 will terminate at Mungaoli, with train 11604 beginning its journey from the same station.

These arrangements will remain effective until October 26.

Meanwhile, Katni-Bina MEMU (11602) will terminate at Khurai, while Bina-Katni MEMU (11601) will originate from Khurai.

The Katni Murwara services (61619 and 61620) will also operate under revised arrangements involving Mahadevkhedi.

Nagda And Lalitpur Services Affected

The Nagda-Bina Express (19341) will terminate at Guna, while Bina-Nagda Express (19342) will originate from Guna until October 25.

Similarly, Lalitpur-Bina MEMU (64618) will terminate at Agasod, while Bina-Lalitpur MEMU (64617) will originate from there.

Damoh and Gwalior passenger services were also shifted to Malkhedi under arrangements scheduled until October 24.

Express Trains Diverted, Passengers Advised To Verify Schedules

Five express trains, including services connecting Bandra Terminus, Muzaffarpur, Ahmedabad, Darbhanga and Banaras City, were assigned alternative routes on selected dates between October 20 and 24.

Railway officials attributed the changes to platform availability, line restrictions and operational requirements during remodelling.

Passengers should verify their train schedules, boarding stations and stoppages through official railway inquiry channels or helpline 139 before travelling.