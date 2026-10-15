Diwali Special Trains 2026: 12 pairs of special trains to run via Bhopal Division for passenger convenience during the festive season | Photo: Representative Image

Festival Special Trains 2026: To cater to the passenger rush during the Durga Puja, Diwali, and Chhath festivals, West Central Railway is operating 12 pairs of special trains connecting various major cities via the Bhopal Division. These additional services will provide passengers with more convenient travel options and help alleviate overcrowding on regular trains.

The key Special Trains via Bhopal are as follows:

1. Rani Kamlapati–Danapur Bi-weekly Special (01667/01668): 11 trips in each direction on scheduled days from October 12 to November 17, 2026.

2. Rani Kamlapati–Rewa Weekly Puja Special (02191/02192): 4 trips in each direction on scheduled dates in October and November.

3. Lokmanya Tilak Terminus–Mau Special (01123/01124): Operation during the scheduled period from October 11 to November 22, 2026.

4. Pune–Gorakhpur Daily Special (01415/01416): 32 trips in each direction during October and November.

5. Lokmanya Tilak Terminus–Gorakhpur Daily Special (01079/01080): 32 trips in each direction during October and November.

6. Hadapsar–Ghazipur City Special (01431/01432): 12 trips in each direction from October 13 to November 22, 2026.

7. Lokmanya Tilak Terminus–Banaras Special (01051/01052): Operation on scheduled days from October 14 to November 19, 2026.

8. Sultanpur–Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Special (04212/04211) and Varanasi–Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Special (04226/04225): 4 trips in each direction during October and November. These trains will halt at Bina, Rani Kamlapati, and Itarsi stations.

9. Ajmer–Ranchi Puja Special (09619/09620): 9 trips in each direction from October to November 2026; halt at Guna station.

10. Jodhpur–Chennai Beach Puja Special (04815/04816): Operation on scheduled days from October to December 2026. This train will halt at Guna, Bina, Bhopal, and Itarsi stations.

11. Indore–Subedarganj Special (04170/04169): Operation on scheduled days from October to November 2026.

12. Udhna–Prayagraj Special (04106/04105): Operation on scheduled days from October to November 2026. These trains will run via the Ruthiyai–Guna route.