Bhopal Lokayukta Files FIR Against Suspended Excise Officer Deepam Raichura Over ₹2.75 Crore Fake FDR, ₹1 Crore Bribe Allegation Under Probe | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Special Police Establishment (SPE) of Lokayukta registered a case against suspended assistant excise commissioner Deepam Raichura for alleged corruption and misuse of office, officials said on Saturday.

A liquor contractor, allegedly in collusion with Raichura, submitted a forged Fixed Deposit Receipt (FDR) of Rs 2.75 crore and a falsified verification report as security to secure a liquor shop licence in Bhopal for 2024-25.

Lokayukta director general Yogesh Deshmukh took cognisance of the matter and ordered an inquiry.

The inquiry indicated a nexus between Raichura and liquor contractor Jaswant Singh, a resident of Jhajjar, Haryana, involving alleged cheating of the state government.

Their actions allegedly constituted offences punishable under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Deshmukh subsequently directed registration of a case.

Lokayukta Bhopal superintendent of police Sunil Kumar Patidar said the case was registered over alleged cheating in obtaining the liquor contract.

Whereas all aspect related to the case and the alligation of Rs 1 crore bribe in allocating the shop will be the part of the case and also of the investigation. The police will act accordingly into the matter , he said.

Although the Rs 1 crore bribe allegation was not mentioned in the FIR, Patidar said it would be investigated.

He said the investigation would also examine the roles of other government officials and private individuals allegedly involved. The FIR names Raichura, Singh and other involved parties.