Bhopal Kerwa Dam Encroachment Row NGT Committee Flags 19 Alleged Violations, FTL Construction And Green Belt Encroachments Ahead Of October 29 Hearing | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A committee constituted under the directions of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has documented 19 alleged encroachments around Kerwa reservoir during its ground-truthing exercise on October 22.

The findings, compiled on Thursday, include retaining walls within the full tank level (FTL) boundary, land filling, artificial ponds, commercial structures and construction on land reserved for a botanical garden.

The inspection was conducted to physically verify the reservoir's boundaries, submergence zone and alleged encroachments.

The inspection team also recorded missing dam boundary pillars, locally known as 'munare', at several sites. At the Water Resources Department's Kerwa rest house site, the report mentions newly constructed reinforced cement concrete (RCC) pillars near the reservoir and the felling of trees for pillar construction.

In Mahuakheda, the statement records that earthen filling had not been removed despite an earlier NGT direction dated Feb 4, 2026. In Mitu Khedi, the team documented a concrete structure across a stream that the report identifies as a potential source feeding the reservoir, warning of possible risks from obstruction of its natural flow.

The earlier survey had identified 33 alleged encroachments, including 18 on government land and 15 on private land. The latest statement documents 19 cases but does not establish how many of the earlier 33 were reconfirmed or whether the two sets of figures are directly comparable.

The committee's compiled findings are expected to inform the proceedings during the hearing on October 29.