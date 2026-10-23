Speeding Car Hits 2 Youths, Parked Vehicles On Bhopal's Kolar Road; One Of The Victims Pleads For Help | VIDEO | Instagram

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Tragic CCTV footage has surfaced on social media showing a speeding car hitting two youths standing on the roadside and several other parked vehicles in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal. The accident occurred on Kolar Road in Bhopal, where one of the youths could be seen crying in pain and pleading for help.

In the footage, the injured youth can be seen in serious condition, repeatedly requesting people to take him to a hospital. Hearing his cries, bystanders gathered at the spot and helped the victim. People present at the spot then took him to a hospital for treatment.

Police Begin Investigation

Kolar police have taken note of the incident and started an investigation into the accident.

Further details about the condition of the injured youths are awaited.