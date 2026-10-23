Bhopal Road Accident: Trailer Falls 20 Feet Off Airport Road Bridge, Driver Seriously Injured |

Trailer Crashes Into Bridge Wall: A road accident occurred in Bhopal's Gandhinagar area on Airport Road on Friday morning when a trailer broke through the concrete side wall of a bridge and fell around 20 feet onto the service lane below. The driver sustained serious injuries and was rushed to a hospital for treatment.

The accident took place around 7.30 am. According to eyewitnesses, the trailer was heading towards the bypass when the driver reportedly lost control while descending the bridge. The vehicle crashed into the thick concrete wall along the road.

Trailer Falls 20 Feet Off Bridge

The impact broke the side wall, causing the trailer's chassis to plunge approximately 20 feet onto the service lane below. However, the vehicle's body remained stuck on the bridge. The fall severely damaged the chassis.

The Bhopal trailer truck accident left the driver seriously injured. He was taken to a hospital for medical treatment. Further details about his condition were not immediately available.

No Passersby On Service Lane At The Time

According to eyewitnesses, no pedestrians or other commuters were passing through the service lane when the accident occurred. Otherwise, the falling vehicle could have caused serious injuries or even death.

The Gandhinagar Bhopal accident raised concerns about road safety in the area. Gandhinagar police have started investigating the incident to determine the exact cause of the accident.