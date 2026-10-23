Bhopal Railway Jan Samwad: Passengers Demand Free Refreshments During Delays, More Coaches And Better Security | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Passengers raised concerns over their safety and the security of their goods in trains during 'Jan Samwad' before Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Pankaj Tyagi on Thursday.

Passengers raised serious concerns over safety during train journeys. A passenger was manhandled and beaten by pantry vendors from the Delhi Sarai Rohilla-Yesvantpur AC Duronto Express at Rani Kamalapati Railway Station in Bhopal.

Normally, such altercations happen in trains with vendors and pantry staff. They also pointed out that the parcel room is locked after 5 pm and goods remain dumped outside after 5 pm, raising concerns over their security.

Passengers demanded arrangements for snacks and refreshments in case of train delays.

They said that airport administrations make arrangements for refreshments for air passengers when flights are delayed, but the Railways has no such arrangement even in cases of train delays of five to six hours.

Passengers also demanded more general class coaches in trains, more benches on platforms 2 and 3, proper signage, more washrooms, free travel for students and action against overcharging.