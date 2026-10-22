Suspect Paraded By Police After Assault On Constable Inside Habibganj Police Station In Bhopal |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Police took out a procession of Abhishek Rai alias 'Laddu' on Wednesday after he assaulted a police constable and tore his uniform inside Habibganj police station late Tuesday night. Police have arrested Laddu and Rohan Jaiswal, while four other suspects have been identified.

Habibganj police station in-charge Sanjeev Chouksey said members of two groups reached the police station following a dispute on Tuesday evening where Laddu threatened members of the rival group.

When policemen tried to pacify him, he turned against them. Laddu and his associates then manhandled a constable and tore his uniform.

A video of the incident went viral on social media, following which police took cognisance and initiated action. During the investigation, Amit Rai, Anil, Akash and Prem Kumar were also named as suspects.

All four are residents of Sai Baba Colony, and teams have been deployed to arrest them. A case has been registered for assaulting a police personnel, tearing his uniform and obstructing government duty.