Bhopal CA Intermediate Results 2026: 251 Candidates Pass, Kunal Ramnani Tops With 71% Marks | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) announced the results for the CA Intermediate Examination on Thursday, recording an overall pass percentage of 25.80%.

Out of the 973 candidates who appeared at the Bhopal centre, 251 cleared the examination, which was held in September.

Kunal Ramnani secured the top position in the city's merit list by scoring 426 out of 600 marks (71.00%), followed by Harshvardhan Singh Thakur in second place with 413 marks, Arshita Pali in third with 404 marks, Rishita Arora in fourth with 402 marks and Chaitanya Shakya taking fifth place with 395 marks.

According to figures released by the Bhopal branch under the Central India Regional Council (CIRC) of ICAI, 92 out of 426 candidates cleared Group 1 only (21.60%), while 65 out of 240 candidates passed Group 2 only (27.08%).

Among the 307 students who sat for both groups, 43 passed Group 1, eight passed Group 2 and 43 successfully cleared both groups.

ICAI Bhopal branch chairman CA Aditya P Srivastava wished them success in their future professional pursuits while encouraging students who fell short this term to stay determined, confident and persistent in their preparation.