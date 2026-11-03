Bhopal Metro Retail Plans Hit By Low Footfall And Parking Shortage, Shops Remain Unbooked For Four Months As Fresh Bids Invited | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): With average daily passenger footfall in Madhya Pradesh's metro services reportedly below 100, the MP Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MPMRCL) is struggling to attract businesses to its commercial spaces.

Not a single retail space in Bhopal Metro has been booked in the past four months, raising questions over the commercial viability of shops and food outlets planned across stations in Bhopal and Indore.

Three businesses had initially shown interest in Bhopal during the first tender process initiated in June, but none agreed to take the space. The absence of parking facilities and poor passenger movement were among the reasons cited for the lack of interest.

The corporation has now invited fresh bids for 3,230 square metres at Board Office Square and Subhash Nagar stations in Bhopal. The available areas include 710 sqm at Board Office Square and 2,520 sqm at Subhash Nagar.

The online bidding deadline is Nov 16, while bids will be opened on Nov 17. In Indore, 1,400 sqm has been identified across ISBT, Hiranagar and Bapat metro stations. This includes approximately 1,050 sqm at ISBT station.

Licence terms add to retailers' concerns

Selected firms will receive space under a 10-year licence agreement with a mandatory two-year lock-in. Businesses cannot surrender the premises during this period, even if sales remain poor.

After that, termination will require 180 days' advance notice. Firms will get 180 days to establish their outlets, while the licence fee will increase by 5% annually on a compound basis. GST, electricity and water charges will be additional, and businesses will bear development costs.

Official statement

MP Metro managing director S Krishna Chaitanya said the corporation was working to increase non-fare revenue. Tenders have also been issued for station naming rights, announcements and advertising.