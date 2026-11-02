Bhopal Shocker! Five Of A Family, Including Two Children, Found Dead At Chhola; Police Suspect Murder-Suicide

Chhola Police investigates crime scene. |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A shocking incident was reported in Bhopal after five members of a family, including two young children, were found dead at two separate locations on Monday afternoon. The bodies of a woman, her two children and her mother-in-law were discovered inside their house in the Chhola police station area, while the body of the family's head was found on railway tracks in Chopra Kalan.

Police suspect that 35-year-old Narendra Sahu killed his wife, mother and two children before dying by suicide by stepping in front of a moving train. However, the exact sequence of events and circumstances surrounding the deaths remain under investigation.

The deceased were identified as Narendra's mother Saraswati Sahu (55), wife Somlata Sahu (29), daughter Kriti Sahu (10) and son Khush Sahu (6).

Their bodies were found inside the family home in the Chhola police station area. Meanwhile, Narendra's body was recovered from railway tracks in Chopra Kalan, under the jurisdiction of Sukhi Sewaniya police station.

The deaths of two young children, along with their mother and grandmother, have made the incident particularly distressing.

According to preliminary findings, investigators suspect Narendra may have killed the four family members before leaving the house and ending his life on the railway tracks.

However, police have yet to officially establish how the four died or what triggered the suspected killings.

Police teams reached both locations after receiving information and began examining the circumstances surrounding the five deaths. Investigators are gathering evidence to establish the sequence of events and determine the motive behind the suspected murders.

The circumstances leading to the deaths remain unclear, and police are examining all possible angles.

Further details are expected after the investigation establishes what happened inside the house before Narendra's death.