Bhopal Salesman Steals ₹23 Lakh Luxury Car From Showroom To Fulfil Wife's Wish, Arrested And Sent To Jail | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A salesman accused of stealing a luxury car worth Rs 23 lakh from a showroom to fulfil his wife's desire to drive expensive cars was sent to jail on Sunday after being produced before a court.

The accused, identified as Gajendra alias Rishi Anand, was arrested by Ashoka Garden police on Saturday.

He had taken the car's keys from the showroom on the pretext of a test drive before driving away with the vehicle late at night. The car was stolen on the night of September 28.

Ashoka Garden police station in-charge Anurag Lal said the accused's criminal history was being verified. Police are also investigating whether he was involved in other showroom thefts reported in the city.

Investigations revealed that the accused is originally from Hoshangabad and came to Bhopal around a year ago. He was working at a car showroom on JK Road and was living with his wife in a rented room in Ashoka Garden.

Gajendra told police that his wife was fond of driving expensive cars, which motivated him to commit the car theft.

Police are also investigating a car theft reported around five months ago in Ayodhya Nagar police station limits, which was later recovered from Raisen.

Police are investigating whether the accused had any connection with the earlier thefts and other similar incidents reported in the city